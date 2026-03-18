Arunachal: Kurung Kumey District Handbook Launched in Koloriang

KOLORIANG- In a move aimed at strengthening administrative awareness and developmental planning, the District Handbook for Kurung Kumey and the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for the financial year 2026–27 were formally launched on Wednesday at Koloriang by Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu.

The District Handbook has been prepared in coordination with the District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO), Kurung Kumey. It compiles key information about the district, including details of administrative centres, prominent tourist destinations, and visual documentation of the district’s cultural heritage.

Officials said the handbook is designed to serve as a reference document for government officials, visiting dignitaries, and tourists. By bringing together administrative and cultural information, it seeks to provide a comprehensive overview of Kurung Kumey and enhance awareness about the district’s governance structure, tourism potential, and cultural diversity.

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The publication highlights several places of interest and offers visual insights into the district’s traditions and lifestyle, which authorities believe could help strengthen the district’s identity and visibility within the state.

On the same occasion, the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) for 2026–27, prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), was also unveiled.

According to the projections, the total potential for priority sector credit in Kurung Kumey district for the upcoming financial year has been estimated at ₹20.77 crore. Of this, the agriculture sector accounts for the largest share, with ₹13.68 crore earmarked for farm credit, agricultural infrastructure, and allied activities.

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The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector has been projected to receive ₹5.83 crore, while ₹1.27 crore has been allocated for other priority sectors, including education, social infrastructure, renewable energy, and allied activities.

Officials said the PLP functions as a strategic planning document that identifies sector-wise credit potential and guides banks and financial institutions in extending institutional finance. By aligning credit flow with local economic activities, the plan aims to encourage sustainable and inclusive development in the district.

The launch of the handbook and the PLP is expected to support both administrative outreach and economic planning in Kurung Kumey, while also highlighting the district’s cultural and tourism assets.