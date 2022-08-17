Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow visits Multipurpose-Irrigation cum Water Conservation Project at Kaya Valley

THRIZINO– MLA cum Advisor to Minister-Environment & Forest-Kumsi Sidisow urge the denizens of Kaya valley to opt for sustainable development frameworks while inspecting the first Multipurpose-Irrigation cum Water Conservation Project of West Kameng district here at Kaya Valley on Wednesday.

Inspecting the completed project, Sidisow informed that, besides conservation of water the first multipurpose projects will also help the farmers in irrigation as well as for other sustainable frameworks like paddy with fish culture, Ecotourism and others.

‘This was one of my dream projects to encourage the local farmers and since 2009, I have been trying to sanction this project but thanks go to Chief Minister Pema Khandu who approved the project in 2019-20 financial year and the project was completed on 2022, said MLA-Kumsi Sidisow who is also the local MLA of 6th Thrizino-Buragaon.

Moreover, this project will not only confer water for irrigation but the bridge in the project is helping the villagers to connect the nearby villages and to reach their fields. Further, he also assured to confer additional Rs 25 Lakh for connection of large size pipe for the irrigation project so that the water from the project would be connected to every WRC field of villagers.

Stating that, MLA also announced that after consultation with the Minister of Environment and forest a mini Eco-tourism project will be established in the Kaya Valley.

Elaborating on the project, Executive Engineer Michi Bida informed that the project has been constructed with the estimated fund of Rs. 3 crores under SADA. The main objective was to conserve water and fish farming along with flood control. The Project was started on 2019 but due to COVID-19 have to complete the project in 2022.

Soon we will hand over the project to villagers or Self Help groups so that they can earn some revenue from the projects, stated EE. Moreover, villagers have also sought assistance for Ring road in the area, so MLA has suggested us to make an estimate for the project and soon we will be submitting it, in formed EE-WRD Michi Bida.

Among others, CE-PWD(NWZ)- Tabe Doni, ADC-Thrizino- T Kakki, and other officials from various departments accompanied the MLA cum Advisor to Minister-Env & Forest- Kumsi Sidisow.