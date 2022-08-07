Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow assures to allot funds for a Community hall, hanging bridge in Sessa

BHALUKPONG- MLA-Thrizino-Buragaon cum Advisor to Minister Environment and Forest Kumsi Sidisow today assured to allot funds for the construction of a Community hall for Sessa and Elephant Flat during Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan held at Sessa.

Addressing the gathering, Sidisow stated that the demands for the construction of a community hall by the local denizens were made in 2019 but due to COVID-19 it was not materialized. ‘However, this year I will confer the required funds amounting to Rs 25 lakh each for Sessa and Elephant Flat within a stipulated time frame” stated Kumsi.

He also informed that, a recommendation under the supervision of Minister Environment & Forest Mama Natung has been sent to the central government for the construction of Forest Guest House under Eco-Tourism projects at Sessa. ‘Sessa Orchid Sanctuary is well known for its flora & Fauna as well as for tourist footfalls, so in view of its importance and without disturbing the environment we have decided to construct one Forest Guest House for ease of tourists and researchers’, added Kumsi.

Earlier, responding to the memorandum he also assured to allot funds for the construction of the Hanging Bridge (Suspension Bridge) at new Sessa.

While highlighting the electricity connection in the Sessa village, Kumsi who is the local MLA informed that 2.5MW Sessa Hydal Power Project has been restored and also a separate connection from Power Grid Bhalukpong will has been providing to the area.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan, he urged the BJP workers to work unitedly leaving behind any differences, and help the common people to get the schemes & projects of central as well as state government . ‘We should pull up our sleeves to work for the betterment of common people and help the BJP party to win again in 2024 election’, he added.

Among others, Akhilkumar Jebisow, ZPM- Bhalukphong -Jamiri, Lekhi Sakrinsow ZPM 6 Thrizino, Lama Sidisow BJP Mandal President, Singli Hagam -District BJP General Secretary(West Kameng), Rajesh Dajangju President BJYM District unit, PRI leaders, Senior leaders of Thrizino-Buragaon and party karyakartas attended the programme.