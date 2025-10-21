Arunachal: Kumey River Angling Festival Promotes Conservation and Heritage

KOLORIANG- The Kumey River Angling and Conservation Festival 2025 concluded with vibrant participation and widespread enthusiasm at Parsiparlo, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s ancient Neolithic heritage sites. The two-day festival, held on October 17 and 18, carried the theme — “Conservation and Preservation of the Kumey River Aquatic Species – Mahseer.”

Formally inaugurated by MLA Pani Taram, along with Superintendent of Police, Kurung Kumey District, Bomken Basar, the event underscored the need for sustainable river practices and biodiversity protection.

“Our rivers are the lifelines of our culture and ecology. Conserving them is not just a duty but a legacy we owe the next generation,” said Pani Taram during his address.

Organised by the Kumey Valley River Fishing Club (KVRFC) under Chairman Dare Logung and Organising Secretary Ha Takia, the festival aimed to promote eco-friendly fishing and responsible tourism.

The programme was conducted in collaboration with the District Administration, Kurung Kumey, led by Deputy Commissioner C. Chuku, and the District Police, under SP Bomken Basar.

The Arunachal Anglers Forum, headed by Adv. B. Tayu, served as the Technical Partner, while The Spark News acted as the Media Partner. Sponsorship support came from MLA Pani Taram, and fishing gear contributions from Derek D’Souza.

The opening day featured an invitation-only lure fishing competition, which was won by Dr. Paney Thoungon, who received ₹1.5 lakh in cash, a trophy, and fishing accessories.

The open category event on day two saw Seji clinch the top spot, bagging ₹1 lakh in cash, a trophy, and a certificate.

Participants also enjoyed river rafting, traditional fishing demonstrations such as Subuk and Pattar, Neolithic artefact displays, sightseeing at Karugh Selley, and cave expeditions that showcased the region’s natural and cultural wealth.

“The festival reflects our collective commitment to preserving nature while celebrating the rich cultural and ecological heritage of the Kumey River,” remarked Deputy Commissioner C. Chuku in his valedictory speech.

A total of 154 anglers from across the region took part in the festival, which blended adventure, tradition, and environmental awareness.

Set against the pristine backdrop of the Kumey River, the event highlighted the importance of preserving the Mahseer, often called the “Tiger of the River,” and promoting eco-tourism in Arunachal’s river valleys.

Organisers expressed hope that the festival will become an annual event, strengthening conservation awareness and local livelihoods while attracting adventure tourism to the region.