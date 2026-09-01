Arunachal: Krowti Bridge Over Lohit River Closed Indefinitely Over Safety Concerns﻿

ANJAW: The KKG-BSB Bridge, popularly known as Krowti Bridge, over the Lohit River in Kibithoo Circle of Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district has been declared unsafe, prompting authorities to prohibit all vehicular and pedestrian movement across the bridge until further orders.

The closure of the bridge, a vital link in the remote border area, has disrupted connectivity and affected access to several villages, including Musai, Kaho and Dong.

District authorities cited imminent safety risks in imposing the movement ban. A comprehensive technical inspection of the bridge is expected to be undertaken, following which necessary repair and restoration measures will be initiated to address the structural concerns.

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Authorities have said public movement will only be allowed again after the bridge’s structural integrity has been assessed and the necessary safety measures completed.

Connectivity to Border Villages Hit

The sudden closure has created significant difficulties for residents of the affected remote areas, where road connectivity is particularly important.

In the interim, the district administration has appealed to residents to remain patient and cooperate with the authorities. People have also been advised to use alternative routes wherever available while efforts are made to restore safe access.

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The situation highlights the importance of maintaining critical infrastructure in strategically important and geographically challenging border areas, where the failure of a single bridge can have a substantial impact on local connectivity.

Overloaded Vehicles Blamed for Damage

Minister Dasanglu Pul attributed a significant part of the bridge’s deterioration to the repeated movement of overloaded vehicles.

Pul urged drivers and transport operators to strictly follow prescribed load limits, stressing that adherence to these limits is necessary to protect critical infrastructure and prevent further damage.

The immediate priority now is the technical assessment of the Krowti Bridge and determining the repair measures required to make it safe for public use.

Until then, authorities have maintained the prohibition on both vehicular and pedestrian movement across the bridge.