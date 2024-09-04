Arunachal: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week

ANJAW- Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Anjaw celebrated National Nutrition Week (September 1-7) with an engaging event at their office. A total of 40 participants from various villages, including Khupaliang, Tafraliang, and Zero, took part in the program.

During the celebration, KVK Home Science Specialist Pooja Singnale delivered a talk on the theme “Nutritious Diets for Everyone.” She emphasized the importance of balanced diets tailored to individual energy needs.

She highlighted that each meal should include sufficient amounts of cereals and pulses, a good portion of green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, and fruits, along with an adequate intake of meat and meat products. She also advised reducing the consumption of refined sugars and oils.

The program particularly stressed the importance of including green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, and fruits in daily diets to prevent micronutrient deficiencies and promote overall well-being.

Also Read- Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Additionally, KVK Anjaw’s Senior Scientist & Head, Dr. Debasis Sasmal, and his team organized an interactive session on agriculture and allied activities.

The session aimed to encourage participants to increase the cultivation of agricultural and horticultural crops, thereby enhancing their income and improving their livelihoods along with this he advised for promotion of kitchen garden at their premises for continuous nutritional support.

The event concluded with a strong emphasis on adopting healthier dietary practices and boosting agricultural productivity in the region.