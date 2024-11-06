Arunachal: Koyu village sets up check-point to control illegal drugs peddling, hunting etc

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Koyu village level Task Force has set up a check-point at the village’s entry recently, to check and control illegal drugs peddling, hunting, fishing, illegal timber operation and IMFL under the jurisdiction of Koyu village in Lower Siang District, informed the task force members.

It is important to mention here that the Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Nari Sub-Division in Lower Siang District had constituted a village level Task Force to check and control drug peddling, illegal fishing and hunting, unauthorized sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) within the jurisdiction of Koyu village including in Rami HQ with Head Gaon Burah of the village as its overall in-charge.

The village level Task Force was constituted by ADC Nari vide No. NR/Judl.(EO)-01/2023-24, dated 9/10/2024 and the Task Force will confirm cases of such illegal activities to the OC, PS Nari/EAC Koyu or ADC Nari for further appropriate action.

Also Read- Musician Kon Waii Son booked over chicken controversy

Kenter Kobo, Youth President of Koyu Youth Welfare Society being a part of the Task Force informed that the new check-point established in the entry point of Koyu village will not only be helpful in checking illegal trafficking of drugs, unauthorized IMFL sale and other anti-social element movement in and around the jurisdiction of Koyu village, but it will also be helpful in controlling illegal hunting, fishing and timber operation.

Also Read- Campus auditions for 14th Set Wet Mega Mister North East and 21st Livon Mega Miss North East held at NERIST, Nirjuli

Kenter also informed that the Koyu village Task Force has resolved to check any illegalities and report the same to the concerned authorities for speedy action.

The village level Task Force of Koyu village has appealed to all the fellow citizens from neighboring villages within Lower Siang District, East Siang and other districts to avoid committing any activities of illegalities under the jurisdiction of Koyu village.