Arunachal: Kongkura:yo Festival Celebrates Adi Heritage

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A local NGO, Ma:m Ke, in collaboration with Tikgra Mirbuk Baane Kebang and Siang Trust, organised the Kongkura:yo Festival 2.0 in Pasighat on Tuesday with the theme “My Roots, My Identity,” focusing on preserving the cultural heartbeat and heritage of the Adi tribe.

The day-long festival was held at the Tigra Mirbuk Musup community hall near Pasighat township and featured a range of competitions centred on traditional Adi practices, folklore, crafts, language, food, rituals, and indigenous skills.

“Kongkura:yo,” which translates to “Echoes of the Ancestors” in the Adi language, aims to encourage both men and women to preserve, practise, and promote the cultural heritage inherited from their forefathers. The event brought together participants from several villages of East Siang and nearby districts.

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Traditional competitions for women included Sipiak Moki, Agam Kepel Lengki, Binyat Lengki, and Dot/Dolot Gungki/Kapki, while men competed in events such as Oying Pe:Jung Poki, Dore Poki, Koson Lengki, Remi/Riimo Iki, Leyo Sonam Lengki, Epuk Iyyi Apki, and tug of war.

General competitions including Ledu Petkeng and Adi Agom Luki were also conducted for students from Class VII to XII as well as participants from higher age groups.

Participants showcased traditional knowledge relating to folklore, crafts, and daily-use items historically practised by the Adi community. Winners in various categories were awarded prizes for demonstrating their inherited cultural knowledge and skills.

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A notable aspect of the festival was the decision by organisers to honour elderly women from the community. Two women above the age of 80 — Yating Siram and Oso Darang — were invited as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively, alongside 22 other elderly women who attended as special invitees.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Joya Tasung Moyong said identity extends beyond geographical origin and is deeply connected to inherited traditions such as folklore, language, food, clothing, rituals, festivals, and community traits.

“Our identity is the traditions we inherit, carry forward, and teach our children. Through Kongkura:yo, we are trying to preserve, practise, and promote our roots and identity,” she said, adding that a musical group named “Kongkura:yo, Echoes of the Ancestors” had also been formed to carry forward traditional folk songs.

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Dr. Moyong urged members of the Adi community to continue preserving traditional rituals, artefacts, attire, and food practices, noting that many indigenous customs are gradually fading with the advance of modernity.

She also thanked community members for their participation and acknowledged the contributions of organising chairman Johny Ering and organising secretary Kaling Borang for ensuring the success of the event.

The organisers further expressed appreciation to judges Tajing Taki, Tayon Dai, and Yater Ering Taloh for their role in evaluating participants across the various competitions.