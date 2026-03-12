ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Komkar Residents Back Siang Upper Project Survey

With 56 more residents submitting consent, 297 out of 302 households in Komkar village now support the pre-feasibility survey of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Last Updated: 12/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Komkar Residents Back Siang Upper Project Survey

YINGKIONG- Support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district continues to grow, with 56 additional residents of Komkar village submitting their consent on Thursday.

The consent letter was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Yingkiong. The document was submitted on behalf of the residents by Obi Taram and Aton Minno, in the presence of other pro-PFR villagers.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Officials said the latest submission further strengthens local backing for the survey activities linked to the proposed multipurpose project in the Siang basin.

Also Read- Mebo Forest Fire Largely Contained After 4-Day Effort

Earlier, 245 residents of Komkar village had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on December 30, 2025, in Itanagar, expressing support for conducting the PFR survey.

With the addition of the latest group, the total number of consenting households has risen to 297 out of 302 households in the village, indicating significant local support for the proposed preliminary study.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang appreciated what he described as the forward-looking approach of the villagers and acknowledged their cooperation in facilitating the survey process. He stated that such participation from local communities would help authorities undertake informed decision-making regarding the proposed project.

Also Read- Drug Peddler Held with 17.88g Suspected Heroin in Pasighat

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has been under discussion as a large infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing issues related to hydropower generation, water resource management, and regional development in the Siang basin.

Officials noted that the ongoing pre-feasibility survey is an initial step intended to assess technical, environmental and social parameters before any further stages of project planning are undertaken.

Tags
Last Updated: 12/03/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: SAKD 2.0 Camp Held in East Siang's Berung

Arunachal: SAKD 2.0 Camp Held in East Siang’s Berung

Arunachal: Losar Festival Celebrated in Bomdila

Arunachal: Losar Festival Celebrated in Bomdila

Arunachal: Eco Harmony Fest Concludes in Shergaon

Arunachal: Eco Harmony Fest Concludes in Shergaon

Arunachal: Bull Exchange Programme Held in East Siang

Arunachal: Bull Exchange Programme Held in East Siang

Arunachal: HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched in Namsai

Arunachal: HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched in Namsai

Arunachal: 105 Karko Households Back PFR Activities

Arunachal: 105 Karko Households Back PFR Activities

Arunachal: Wildlife Alert Issued After Tiger Sighting in Doimukh

Arunachal: Wildlife Alert Issued After Tiger Sighting in Doimukh

Arunachal Govt Steps Up Support for Puroik Community

Arunachal Govt Steps Up Support for Puroik Community

Arunachal: NSS Special Camp 2026 Begins in Ziro

Arunachal: NSS Special Camp 2026 Begins in Ziro

Arunachal: DUA Urges Statewide Ban on Tobacco Products

Arunachal: DUA Urges Statewide Ban on Tobacco Products

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button