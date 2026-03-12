Arunachal: Komkar Residents Back Siang Upper Project Survey

YINGKIONG- Support for the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district continues to grow, with 56 additional residents of Komkar village submitting their consent on Thursday.

The consent letter was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Yingkiong. The document was submitted on behalf of the residents by Obi Taram and Aton Minno, in the presence of other pro-PFR villagers.

Officials said the latest submission further strengthens local backing for the survey activities linked to the proposed multipurpose project in the Siang basin.

Earlier, 245 residents of Komkar village had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on December 30, 2025, in Itanagar, expressing support for conducting the PFR survey.

With the addition of the latest group, the total number of consenting households has risen to 297 out of 302 households in the village, indicating significant local support for the proposed preliminary study.

Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang appreciated what he described as the forward-looking approach of the villagers and acknowledged their cooperation in facilitating the survey process. He stated that such participation from local communities would help authorities undertake informed decision-making regarding the proposed project.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has been under discussion as a large infrastructure initiative aimed at addressing issues related to hydropower generation, water resource management, and regional development in the Siang basin.

Officials noted that the ongoing pre-feasibility survey is an initial step intended to assess technical, environmental and social parameters before any further stages of project planning are undertaken.