Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju refutes reports of China’s PLA incursion into Anjaw dist

The reports claimed that PLA allegedly entered inside Indian territory in the Anjaw district of last week and that they were camping in the Kapapu area of the district for some time.

Last Updated: September 10, 2024
Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju refutes reports of China's PLA incursion into Anjaw dist
NEW DELHI- Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday responded to media reports and social media posts claiming incursion by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The reports claimed that PLA allegedly entered inside Indian territory in the Anjaw district of last week and that they were camping in the Kapapu area of the district for some time.

Pictures of bonfires, painting of rocks and Chinese food materials found at the site have been shared on social media, the reports claimed.

On Monday, Rijiju, however, pointed out that mere painting of marks in un-demarcated locations doesn’t mean the areas have been encroached upon

He assured that the Indian side maintains strict vigilance and that China is prohibited from establishing any permanent structures in these areas.

“We have robust infrastructure and strict monitoring in place along the border. The mere painting of marks in un-demarcated areas does not signify encroachment,” Rijiju said.

He also said that India has been building infrastructure along the border and will continue to do so. “But we will not allow anyone to come near the Line of Actual Control,” Rijiju added.

Meanwhile, amid the present claims, it is pertinent to note that, India has repeatedly been rejecting China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the India.

China, which terms Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet or Zangnan, routinely objects to Indian leaders’ visits to the state to highlight its claims, however, New Delhi has dismissed Beijing’s move to assign “invented” names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.  ( Report with PTI Inputs ) 

