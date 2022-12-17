Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju reaches Yangtse after Tawang Clash

TAWANG CLASH: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Who is also the member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh visited the Yangtse region of Tawang on Saturday following a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers.

Kiren Rijiju said, “This area is completely safe due to adequate deployment of brave soldiers of the Indian Army.”

At the same time, the Union Minister said, “Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army, but is also harming the image of the country. He is not only a problem for the Congress party, but he is also a big embarrassment for the country.” We are proud of our armed forces.” Kiren Rijiju has also shared a photo with Indian soldiers on Twitter.

Recently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that China is preparing for war and the government is ignoring this threat. Rahul Gandhi criticizing Modi government on China dispute warned, “Modi is fast asleep and is not ready to accept the situation.” Rahul Gandhi also alleged that China has snatched 2,000 square kilometers of Indian territory.

Let us tell you that since the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Yangtse region of Tawag in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been continuously criticizing the Modi government. Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has encouraged the soldiers by reaching the Yangtse region. He has also hit back at Rahul Gandhi.