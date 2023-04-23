ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Mega Legal Service, Seva Aapke Dwar and PRO Bono Club

He also released decoding information through QR Codes and Legal scape of DISHA and distributed Relief Welfare Schemes to beneficiaries on the occasion.

Last Updated: April 23, 2023
JOTE-   The minister for Law and Justice, Kiren  Rijiju inaugurated Maga Legal Service Camp, Sewa Aapke Dwar and  PRO Bono Club organised by the State Legal Service Authority in collaboration Department of Law and Justice, District administration and Jarbom Gamlin Law College college under the aegis of NALSA  amid fanfare at Jarbom Gamlin Law College at Jote today.

Addressing a big gathering, Rijiju disclosed that Central govt is providing numerous people-centric and  development packages to the state govt in all sectors and all implementing agencies should  should ensure that such facilities percolate down to poor and needy people.

National Civil Service Day: Mein calls upon Civil Servants to rededicate themselves for state’s progress

The late submission of utilization certificates due to various reasons is a stumbling block  for additional grants by the govt of India. The workshops and  awareness camps held from time to time to time should accommodate the targeted group of  people and  generate much needed awareness various initiatives being taken up by the govt.

Free legal services should  also be provided to the people who can’t afford to fees. Replying to memorandum submitted by the Law college fraternity pertaining to infrastructural developments, boundary walls, requirement of more land for college, he assured to look into the needs after proposals are submitted by the state govt to centre.

Justice Suman Shyam and  Justice Nani Tagia, Judges from Guwahati High Court said that it not the rule but goal matters and many initiatives  to address the woes of the people will come up outside the Court’s domain.

Arunachal’s tribe and terrain diversity makes effective implementation of Govt. projects challenging: Secretary GOI

The Advisor Law and Justice Advocate Kento Jini  highlighted the recent initiatives taken by the govt to  empower the institution of GB and exhorted the GBs who turned up large number to deliver justice without fear and favour as the lowest unit of justice delivery system in our state is swiftest and  accepted without cost.

The Member Secretary SLSA,  Yomge Ado and Principal Jarbom Gamlin College expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders to make the mega events a successful one. The MLA Doimuk, Tana Hali, Officers from various departments, PRIs, GBs and public of Jote and adjoining villages also attended the function.

