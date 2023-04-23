Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Mega Legal Service, Seva Aapke Dwar and PRO Bono Club

JOTE- The minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju inaugurated Maga Legal Service Camp, Sewa Aapke Dwar and PRO Bono Club organised by the State Legal Service Authority in collaboration Department of Law and Justice, District administration and Jarbom Gamlin Law College college under the aegis of NALSA amid fanfare at Jarbom Gamlin Law College at Jote today.

He also released decoding information through QR Codes and Legal scape of DISHA and distributed Relief Welfare Schemes to beneficiaries on the occasion.

Addressing a big gathering, Rijiju disclosed that Central govt is providing numerous people-centric and development packages to the state govt in all sectors and all implementing agencies should should ensure that such facilities percolate down to poor and needy people.

The late submission of utilization certificates due to various reasons is a stumbling block for additional grants by the govt of India. The workshops and awareness camps held from time to time to time should accommodate the targeted group of people and generate much needed awareness various initiatives being taken up by the govt.

Free legal services should also be provided to the people who can’t afford to fees. Replying to memorandum submitted by the Law college fraternity pertaining to infrastructural developments, boundary walls, requirement of more land for college, he assured to look into the needs after proposals are submitted by the state govt to centre.

Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Nani Tagia, Judges from Guwahati High Court said that it not the rule but goal matters and many initiatives to address the woes of the people will come up outside the Court’s domain.

The Advisor Law and Justice Advocate Kento Jini highlighted the recent initiatives taken by the govt to empower the institution of GB and exhorted the GBs who turned up large number to deliver justice without fear and favour as the lowest unit of justice delivery system in our state is swiftest and accepted without cost.

The Member Secretary SLSA, Yomge Ado and Principal Jarbom Gamlin College expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders to make the mega events a successful one. The MLA Doimuk, Tana Hali, Officers from various departments, PRIs, GBs and public of Jote and adjoining villages also attended the function.