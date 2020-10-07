Arunachal: Kimin CHC closed for 3 days after Covid-19 positive cases

Kimin: The Kimin Community Health Centre (CHC) in Papum Pare district bordering Assam has been temporally closed down after several staff test positive for Covid-19. A official order issued by medical authority and Kimin administration said.

Kimin Additional Deputy Commissioner, Likha Tejji informed that “ A report has been received from Medical Officer Incharge, CHC Kimin about the 4 health workers has been infected with Covid 19 in the hospital.

The hospital has to be sanitized properly and it will be closed down temporary which will break the chain of contamination”. Tejji said. In view of above the hospital shall remain close for three days from October 8 to 10. He said.

Covid 19 positive cases are increasing in the bordering township. He urge everyone to wear facemask maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently with normal soap etc.

The public of Kimin and Kakoi circle has been requested to cooperate and bear with inconveniences. However the emergency ward shall remain open. ADC added.