Arunachal: Kharsang PS ranked India’s third best PS in MHA survey

ITANAGAR: The Kharsang Police Station of Changlang District in Arunachal Pradesh adjudged third best Police station in India for the year 2020 based on a survey conducted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), informed a press release issued by the Arunachal Police.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had virtually presented the trophy in presence of R. P. Upadhyay, DGP, PHQ, Itanagar in the inaugural session of Annual DGPs/IGPs Conference -2020 here today.

The survey was conducted based on the data of Crime Record Bureau in respect of Crime against women, property offences, crime against weaker sections, missing persons, unidentified dead persons. The survey includes identification and evaluation of the standard of service delivery and techniques of improvement in policing.

Also survey was done on the maintenance of Police Station & approachability and citizen’s feedback.

The Kharsang Police Station, District Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh under the leadership of Inspector K. M. Das stood one of the best on above parameters of survey and MHA declared the Kharsang Police Station third best Police station in the country for the year 2020.

Policing in Kharsang Police Station area is a challenging task as there is frequent moment of anti social elements indulging in extortion activities and thus this is an exemplary achievement by the OC and staff of Kharsang Police Station, said the release.