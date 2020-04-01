Arunachal: Khandu visits TRIHMS, designated for Covid-19 cases

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today paid a visit to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) to inspect the preparedness level of the medical institute designated as the COVID19 hospital for the state.

Chief Minister accompanied by Dy CM Chowna Mein and Health Minister Alo Libang inspected the facilities inside the institute and also the ICU in the COVID19 ward.

Chief Minister also had a meeting with the TRIHMS officials who briefed him on the status of quarantine facilities in the capital region. They also discussed on developing facilities in Bakin Pertin General Hospital of Pasighat to treat COVID19 patient from eastern districts of Arunachal.

CM informed that besides 4 numbers of ventilators currently installed in the ICU of TRIHMS, a minimum of 50 more such life saving machines are being procured, which will be made available across Arunachal with priority to TRIHMS and Pasighat General Hospital.

During the meeting CM informed that despite world wide shortage, 1800 numbers of PPEs are available with the state government with another large consignment to reach soon. He said all these safety equipments will be dispatched to all the districts as per requirements.

Chief Minister also visited the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKMH), which has been given the responsibility to take care of daily health issues of the citizen in view of TRIHMS being declared as COVID19 hospital.

CM met the RKMH head and the doctors and discussed on issues of the hospital and also discussed on strengthening its facilities and manpower.