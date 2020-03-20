Arunachal: Khandu Urges People Returning To State To Go For Self-quarantine

Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appealed to the citizens of the state, including those returning from the Covid-19 affected areas, to go for self-quarantine even if one may test negative, for the safety of their loved ones at home.

I would request all Arunachalis returning from Covid-19 affected areas to take self-quarantine even if one may have tested negative. Please take all precautionary measure lest you would want to infect your loved ones with #Coronavirus. On home quarantine, Khandu said in a tweet.

Let us keep Arunachal safe from Coronavirus. Let us do it together, Khandu said, in a PTI report .

The chief minister also called upon the people of the state stranded across the country, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, to visit their nearest resident commissioners offices under the Arunachal Pradesh government for assistance. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India, many educational institutions, tourist facilities are being closed in almost all states in India because of which large numbers of students, general people of Arunachal Pradesh are stranded and without any assistance.

The same is the condition of all the patients who have gone outside the state for treatment. The state government in this regard has directed the principal resident commissioner, New Delhi, all deputy resident commissioners and additional resident commissioners to set up help desk cum facilitation centre in their respective Bhawans to assist the Arunachal residents who are staying in other parts of India for their safety, security and accommodation.

They were also urged to ensure that all students, patients and general people return to the state safely. Meanwhile, the state health department has advised all asymptomatic students returning to Arunachal Pradesh from other states due to closure of their educational institutions to practice social distancing by undergoing home-quarantine for 14 days.

Besides, the students were urged to immediately contact the 24×7 control room or their nearest health centre if they develop any symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and his wife Neelam Mishra on Friday undergone thermal screening for Covid-19 at Gumto check gate at Doimukh, near here, while returning to the state capital from outside.

