Arunachal: Khandu Raises CUET Centre Issue With Centre

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has urged the Union Government to address concerns regarding the allotment of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 examination centres outside the state, citing serious difficulties faced by students from Arunachal Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Khandu expressed concern over reports that many students from the state had been allotted examination centres in distant locations outside Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief minister stated that such allocations create significant hardship for students and their families due to the state’s geographical and infrastructural challenges. He pointed out that difficult terrain, limited transport connectivity, and long travel distances make it particularly difficult for candidates to travel outside the state for national-level examinations.

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According to Khandu, these circumstances not only place an additional financial burden on families but also affect the physical and mental well-being of students preparing for competitive examinations.

He requested the Union Ministry of Education to reconsider the allocation process and ensure that adequate CUET examination centres are established within Arunachal Pradesh or at least at nearby and accessible locations to minimise inconvenience for students.

Reaffirming the state government’s willingness to support national-level examinations, Khandu informed the Union Minister that the NEET 2026 examination had recently been conducted smoothly at multiple centres across the state. He said the state government is fully prepared to extend logistical and administrative support to the National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting CUET examinations within Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief minister also noted that the issue has already been raised at various levels by the state administration. He mentioned that P. D. Sona had earlier written to the Ministry of Education seeking the inclusion of four additional district headquarters — Pasighat, Bomdila, Tezu, and Aalo — as CUET examination centres for the convenience of students.

In addition, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak has also reportedly taken up the matter with the concerned authorities.

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Khandu emphasised the importance of equitable access to higher education opportunities for students from remote and border states. He appealed for what he described as a compassionate and practical intervention from the Union Government in the larger interest of students from Arunachal Pradesh.

“The state government remains committed to ensuring that students from the state receive equal opportunities and necessary support in accessing national-level educational platforms and competitive examinations,” the chief minister stated.

The issue of examination centre allocation has emerged as a recurring concern among students from several northeastern and hill states, where long-distance travel and limited transport connectivity often complicate participation in national entrance examinations.