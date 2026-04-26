Arunachal: Khandu Meets Rajnath, Seeks Infra Boost

NEW DELHI- Pema Khandu on Saturday met Rajnath Singh and sought continued support from the Centre for strengthening critical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in border areas.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for what he described as “unprecedented development” in infrastructure in recent years, especially in border districts. He noted that such developments have contributed both to strengthening security along international borders and improving the living conditions of local populations.

The discussion focused on connectivity requirements in the state, with particular emphasis on the strategic Akajan–Likabali–Bame corridor. The project includes a proposed bridge over the Taro Tamak River and is considered crucial for linking the plains of Assam with remote districts such as Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi.

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Officials noted that several stretches of this strategic road are being executed by the Border Roads Organisation, which is responsible for infrastructure development in border areas.

According to a statement, the Defence Minister assured that proposals and infrastructure projects related to Arunachal Pradesh would be considered “in the right earnest.” The assurance comes amid ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity and logistical capacity in frontier regions.

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Khandu, in his remarks, acknowledged the Centre’s role in supporting infrastructure expansion and said continued collaboration would be important for the development of forward areas in the state.

The meeting reflects an ongoing emphasis on strategic infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, given its geographical location and proximity to international borders, where connectivity remains a key factor for both security and socio-economic development.