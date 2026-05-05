ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Khandu Meets Governor, Reviews Projects, Monsoon Readiness

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor KT Parnaik review development, security, and monsoon preparedness in Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 05/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Khandu Meets Governor, Reviews Projects, Monsoon Readiness

ITANAGAR:  Pema Khandu on Tuesday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, where the two reviewed the state’s development trajectory, with a focus on monsoon preparedness and execution of ongoing infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasised the need for strict adherence to planning and execution timelines, underscoring that infrastructure projects must maintain high standards and avoid delays and cost overruns. He noted that efficient implementation is critical to ensuring that development initiatives deliver tangible benefits to the public.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Highlighting the role of technology in governance, Parnaik advised the state government to make greater use of geospatial tools integrated with artificial intelligence. He observed that such technologies can support real-time monitoring of projects, improve security assessments, and enable more data-driven decision-making in planning and execution.

Also Read- Pema Khandu attends Arunachal Panorama 2026

The Governor also sought the state government’s support in promoting initiatives in the social sector, including encouraging amateur efforts in photography and mapping institutions such as orphanages. He referred to the role of non-governmental organisations, including ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’, in supporting community-driven initiatives.

On the security front, both leaders reviewed the law and order situation in the Tirap–Changlang–Longding (TCL) districts. They discussed the need for early implementation of border fencing measures to strengthen security and enhance public confidence in the region.

Also Ready- NCC’s Vibrant Village drive reaches Meche Marde

The meeting also covered broader aspects of social development, including youth empowerment, promotion of tourism, encouragement of sports, and the need to intensify cleanliness drives across the state.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor on the progress of various departmental activities, outlining ongoing efforts across sectors as part of the state’s development agenda.

Tags
Last Updated: 05/05/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Disaster Training for RGU Students at NDRF Campus

Arunachal: Disaster Training for RGU Students at NDRF Campus

Arunachal: Women Shine at Arunodaya University Convocation

Arunachal: Women Shine at Arunodaya University Convocation

Arunachal: Parliamentary Panel Visits Itanagar

Arunachal: Parliamentary Panel Visits Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Holds Disability Awareness Event

Arunachal: Himalayan University Holds Disability Awareness Event

Arunachal: Khandu Hands Over Appointment Letters to 461 Candidates

Arunachal: Khandu Hands Over Appointment Letters to 461 Candidates

Arunachal: Khandu Inaugurates Facilities at DNG College

Arunachal: Khandu Inaugurates Facilities at DNG College

Arunachal: RGU Marks Ambedkar Jayanti with Constitution Theme

Arunachal: RGU Marks Ambedkar Jayanti with Constitution Theme

Arunachal: Candlelight Vigil Planned for Teacher Yapi Potom

Arunachal: Candlelight Vigil Planned for Teacher Yapi Potom

Arunachal Hosts Homestay Hospitality Training

Arunachal Hosts Homestay Hospitality Training

Arunachal: Pema Khandu distributes Appointment Orders to 161 Engineers

Arunachal: Pema Khandu distributes Appointment Orders to 161 Engineers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button