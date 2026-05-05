Arunachal: Khandu Meets Governor, Reviews Projects, Monsoon Readiness

ITANAGAR: Pema Khandu on Tuesday called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, KT Parnaik, at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, where the two reviewed the state’s development trajectory, with a focus on monsoon preparedness and execution of ongoing infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasised the need for strict adherence to planning and execution timelines, underscoring that infrastructure projects must maintain high standards and avoid delays and cost overruns. He noted that efficient implementation is critical to ensuring that development initiatives deliver tangible benefits to the public.

Highlighting the role of technology in governance, Parnaik advised the state government to make greater use of geospatial tools integrated with artificial intelligence. He observed that such technologies can support real-time monitoring of projects, improve security assessments, and enable more data-driven decision-making in planning and execution.

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The Governor also sought the state government’s support in promoting initiatives in the social sector, including encouraging amateur efforts in photography and mapping institutions such as orphanages. He referred to the role of non-governmental organisations, including ‘Let’s Speak Arunachal’, in supporting community-driven initiatives.

On the security front, both leaders reviewed the law and order situation in the Tirap–Changlang–Longding (TCL) districts. They discussed the need for early implementation of border fencing measures to strengthen security and enhance public confidence in the region.

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The meeting also covered broader aspects of social development, including youth empowerment, promotion of tourism, encouragement of sports, and the need to intensify cleanliness drives across the state.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor on the progress of various departmental activities, outlining ongoing efforts across sectors as part of the state’s development agenda.