Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates Sky Walk, Roller Coaster Near Matu Waterfall

ANINI- In a significant boost to tourism and rural infrastructure in Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday inaugurated a series of projects at Anini and Acheso, aimed at promoting sustainable tourism, preserving indigenous heritage, and strengthening local livelihoods.

At Acheso, near the Matu Waterfall, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Sky Walk, a Roller Coaster, and a Tourism Complex, adding new attractions to one of the most scenic regions of the state. Officials said the facilities are expected to enhance visitor experience and encourage eco-tourism and adventure tourism in the remote border district.

Also Read- Union Budget 2026–27 Boosts Buddhist Tourism in NE

The projects form part of the state government’s broader strategy to develop tourism infrastructure in less-explored regions while creating employment opportunities for local communities.

The Chief Minister also dedicated to the people the Panchayat Guest House–cum–Idu Mishmi Heritage Museum at Anini. The facility is designed to serve dual purposes — functioning as a guest house for official and public use while housing exhibits that reflect the history, traditions, and cultural legacy of the Idu Mishmi community. Officials described the project as an effort to integrate governance infrastructure with cultural preservation.

Also Read- Army, ITBP Conduct Joint Firing Exercise in Tezu

In another key initiative aimed at strengthening the rural economy, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Panchayat Rural Mart at Anini. The mart is intended to provide a marketing platform for local products, self-help groups, artisans, and village entrepreneurs, enabling them to connect directly with consumers and markets.

Officials said the Rural Mart would support income generation at the grassroots level and contribute to building self-reliant rural communities by promoting locally produced goods.

The series of inaugurations reflect the government’s focus on balanced regional development, with an emphasis on tourism-led growth, heritage conservation, and livelihood generation in remote districts such as Dibang Valley.