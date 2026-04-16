Arunachal: Khandu Inaugurates Facilities at DNG College

ITANAGAR— Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday inaugurated three new infrastructure facilities at Dera Natung Government College, marking a step toward strengthening higher education infrastructure in the state.

The newly inaugurated facilities include an Administrative Block, a pre-fabricated Badminton-cum-Judo Hall, and a Recreation Hall. These were formally dedicated to the students and faculty of the college on behalf of the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the inauguration as a significant milestone in addressing infrastructure gaps in educational institutions. He noted that the college has witnessed steady development in recent years, including the addition of an Anthropology Department, student hostels, and extensions to the academic building.

Also Read- Cherry Blossom Drive Held in Ziro Valley

Khandu reiterated the state government’s focus on education and healthcare, stating that efforts are ongoing to ensure timely support for future infrastructure requirements, including additional classrooms for newly introduced departments.

Paying tribute to late Dera Natung, after whom the institution is named, the Chief Minister said the college continues to uphold his vision of empowering youth through education. He noted that the college currently caters to over 4,600 students across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams through 14 academic departments.

Als Read- Arunachal CM Praises Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Highlighting the importance of sports in holistic development, Khandu said the newly inaugurated sports and recreation facilities would help promote discipline, leadership, and healthy lifestyles among students. He also pointed to the state’s improved performance in sports, including a fifth-place national ranking and top position in the Northeast during the Khelo India Tribal Games.

The Chief Minister also informed students about a state scholarship scheme that provides full financial support to those securing admission in the world’s top 150 universities. He encouraged students to make use of such opportunities to gain global exposure.

Also Read- Cherry Blossom Drive Held in Ziro Valley

On education reforms, he spoke about the implementation of “Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029” aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, focusing on both infrastructure upgrades and academic improvements. He also stressed the growing role of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in education, noting that initiatives like AI-based systems and Vidya Samiksha Kendras have been introduced for real-time monitoring.

Additionally, he announced the establishment of two science centres with planetariums in Namsai and Dirang to promote scientific learning among students.

Emphasising skill development and entrepreneurship, Khandu encouraged students to become job creators, highlighting opportunities in sectors such as hydropower, MSMEs, and startups. He referred to government initiatives including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana and innovation support programmes.

The Chief Minister also announced the creation of an “Arunachal Creative Economy” cell in the Chief Minister’s Office to support talent in arts, music, weaving, and other creative fields.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to youth development, he urged students to remain disciplined and focused, assuring continued support for the growth of the institution.