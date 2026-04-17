Arunachal: Khandu Hands Over Appointment Letters to 461 Candidates

ITANAGAR — Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday felicitated 461 successful candidates of the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2025 and distributed appointment orders at a ceremony held in Itanagar.

The recruitment, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, saw participation from 47,132 candidates competing for Group C and Group D posts across 26 departments, including several Deputy Commissioners’ offices.

Congratulating the selected candidates, the Chief Minister attributed their success to sustained effort and perseverance. He also acknowledged the role of families and well-wishers in supporting the candidates through the preparation process.

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Khandu commended APSSB for ensuring a transparent and merit-based recruitment system, noting that the Board has evolved into a key institution in strengthening governance. He highlighted that recruitment reforms initiated during his tenure have helped create a level playing field, addressing concerns over lack of transparency in earlier practices.

Emphasising the role of government employees, the Chief Minister said that unlike elected representatives, civil servants constitute the permanent institutional framework of governance. He expressed confidence that the newly appointed candidates would contribute to building an efficient and responsive administrative system.

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He also encouraged the appointees to continue striving for higher goals, including examinations conducted by the Public Service Commission and the Union Public Service Commission.

Highlighting a notable trend, Khandu stated that candidates from the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) category secured 39 unreserved seats in the general category, reflecting increasing competitiveness among local aspirants.

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The Chief Minister further announced that the state government will provide reservation benefits for Agniveer recruits upon completion of their service and directed departments to frame the necessary rules.

Calling upon the recruits to uphold public service values, he said government employees must function as “servants of the people” and ensure a citizen-friendly administrative environment. He urged them to adopt professionalism, empathy, and accountability in their work.

Khandu also stressed the importance of adapting to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, directing departments to introduce technology-based training programmes in collaboration with administrative training institutes.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to meritocracy, he stated that integrity and hard work would remain central to governance, expressing confidence that the new recruits would contribute to the vision of Viksit Arunachal 2047.

Officials informed that the CSLE 2025 examination was conducted on October 26, 2025, across multiple centres in the state, following its notification in July 2025.