Arunachal: Khandu Felicitates NMTE 2025 Successful Candidates

ITANAGAR: Pema Khandu on Tuesday felicitated successful candidates of the Non-Ministerial Technical Examination (NMTE) 2025 and handed over appointment orders at a formal programme in Itanagar.

The event was attended by Nabam Rebia, Cabinet Minister Balo Raja, and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, among other officials.

Congratulating the candidates, the Chief Minister described their selection as a result of merit, hard work and perseverance. He also acknowledged the role of families and support systems in enabling candidates to achieve success in competitive examinations.

Also Read- NCC Training Camp Begins at Tawang

Khandu highlighted that while appointment orders have been issued since the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board in 2017–18, the present initiative reflects a more organised approach by bringing selected candidates together on a common platform. He noted that such ceremonies foster a sense of camaraderie among new entrants into government service.

Emphasising transparency in recruitment, the Chief Minister stated that the creation of the Staff Selection Board marked a significant reform in ensuring merit-based selection. He observed that earlier challenges related to transparency have been addressed through streamlined procedures and near error-free systems.

Also Read- Khandu Meets Governor, Reviews Projects, Monsoon Readiness

Describing APSSB as an ISO-certified recruitment body alongside the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, he expressed confidence that institutional mechanisms now uphold fairness and equal opportunity. He encouraged candidates to aim for higher goals, including competitive examinations such as the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Providing details, Khandu informed that out of 225 sanctioned posts, 183 were filled through the NMTE 2025 examination, with 166 candidates receiving appointment orders. Some posts remained vacant due to eligibility constraints or candidates opting for other opportunities. He added that the government may consider introducing a waiting list system in future recruitment processes to optimise vacancy utilisation.

Also Read- Pema Khandu attends Arunachal Panorama 2026

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of capacity building, particularly for technical personnel, and called for structured training programmes in collaboration with relevant institutions.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, he urged them to uphold integrity, sincerity and compassion in public service. He emphasised that government service is fundamentally about serving citizens and called on recruits to maintain humility in their interactions.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving working conditions, Khandu highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure across departments, including office spaces, healthcare facilities and residential accommodations. He noted that district-level reviews are being conducted to identify gaps and ensure better service delivery.