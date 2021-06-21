Arunachal: Khandu directs DCs to ramp up COVID 19 vaccination drive

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today directed all deputy commissioners to ramp up COVID 19 vaccination drive to achieve 100% vaccination of all 18 years and above citizens within the next three months.

“Please remember that henceforth there will be only one single category of beneficiaries and that is 18 years and above,” he said chairing the monthly e-Pragati meeting with all commissioners, secretaries and deputy commissioners here today.

Khandu asked the DCs to facilitate self and on-spot registration of beneficiaries besides encouraging people of all age groups who are eligible. He stressed on extensive IEC campaigns preferably in local dialects to reach out to beneficiaries using prominent figures and influencers of the communities.

“We must set up a target to vaccinate all by September end and strive to become the first state in the country to achieve the milestone,” he urged.

He assured that vaccine doses will be made available to all districts as per need but asked the district administrations to place their requirements in advance so that the state health department can coordinate with the Centre in its procurement.

The Chief Minister further directed the DCs to list out priority projects in their respective districts which are reviewed and discussed in e-Pragati meetings. He urged them to personally visit project sites and review their progress once a week.

Various issues raised and discussed in today’s meeting include all RIDF projects, making digital all treasuries and sub-treasuries of the state, Statewide Area Network (SWAN), e-Office, implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, transmission lines, drug deaddiction comprehensive plan, land acquisition for projects, Hollongi Airport, Joram-koloriang trans Arunachal Highway and the Yangte to Tali road.