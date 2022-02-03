Arunachal: Khandu dedicated 104-ft tall national flag at Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday hoisted a 104 ft tall Monumental National Flag at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) above Circuit House in Tawang.

After hoisting the flag, and talking to media Pema Khandu congratulated all the people of Arunachal Pradesh and said that this monumental flag has been hoisted and dedicated to all the patriotic people of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second highest monumental national flag at 10000 feet in terms of altitude in India.

The Chief Minister in his Twitter handle wrote “Proud to dedicate to patriotic people of Arunachal a 104ft national flag, which was hoisted today at Ngangpa Natme (Buddha Park) in Tawang.” “At 10000ft, this monumental national flag overlooking the Tawang city is second highest in the country in terms of altitude”, he added.

He congratulated MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, District Administration Tawang,SSB,ITBP,Indian Army and all the people.