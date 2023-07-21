Arunachal: Khandu briefed governor on recent cabinet decision regarding Hydropower projects.

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st July 2023.

The Chief Minister briefed the Governor regarding the recent cabinet decisions, including hydropower projects, wherein in a strategic move by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, supported by the Power Ministry, marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of hydropower development in the region and usher-in lasting positive impact on the economy and the lives of the people of the State. He also apprised the Governor about the overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the State Government.

The Governor complimented the Chief Minister for the positive initiatives being taken by the Government on power, sports and infrastructure sectors.

While sharing his observation during Pakke Kessang and East Kameng District tour, the Governor underscored the need for strengthening the education sector in the State, need for special training for teachers and maintenance of roads within the Districts.

The Governor discussed ways and means to address pressing needs of welfare organizations and vulnerable sections of the society, particularly the orphans and other destitute groups. He also called for encouraging community participation in the social sector.

The need for automation of data upto village level to enhance ‘e-Governance’ was extensively discussed. The Governor also suggested a need for streamlining the functioning of Ex-Servicemen and the Red-Cross in the State.

Finally, the Governor extended an invitation to the Chief Minister for the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebration scheduled to be celebrated in Raj Bhavan on 26th July 2023.