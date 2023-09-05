Arunachal: Khandu announces creation of 500 posts to regularize contractual teachers

ITANAGAR- Celebrating Teacher’s Day today at the State Banquet Hall here, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the creation of 500 posts to regularize contractual teachers. In addition, an enhancement of salaries was announced, marking a 22% raise with an added 3% Dearness Allowance for all categories of teaching and non-teaching staff in KGBV, SCBAV, vocational teachers, BRCC teachers and staff benefiting about 4400 employees, besides extending state top up for contractual teachers appointed after 18th May 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khandu also announced regularization of 500 ISSE teachers, impacting approximately 4,900 teachers and indirectly benefiting a population of nearly 30,000 people.

Arunachal: Governor reviews Rajya Sainik Board

He expressed profound appreciation for the Education Department’s relentless efforts in achieving desired learning outcomes and underscored the significance of integrating technology in managing and monitoring school activities.

Khandu emphasized on the importance of duty and warned against indulgence in illegal activities, specifically citing illegal appointments of teachers and MTS staff reported from some districts recently.

“No one indulging is such illegal activities shall be spared. They shall be taken with stiffest action as per provisions of the law,” he cautioned.

He also warned of strong action against delinquents’ staffs involves in dereliction of duty.

While assuring that the government remains committed to addressing staff issues, Khandu also stressed the reciprocal responsibility of the staff in executing their duties with utmost sincerity.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to enhance educational standards in the state while expressing concern over the previous year’s 10th and 12th grade results. He encouraged the teaching fraternity to set higher teaching standards and play their role proactively in shaping the future generation.

This Teacher’s Day marked a historic moment as it brought together all 26 districts, nearly 178 schools, and DDSE offices virtually to witness the celebration. Unveiling the ‘Vidya Samiksha Kendra’, a platform aimed at connecting schools, teachers, students, and policymakers, Khandu openly interacted with students from Anjaw, Leparada, Yazali, and Yupia.

Arunachal: APWWS concern about the repeated instances of child sexual abuse in schools

To mark the occasion, 40 teachers from across the state were awarded with cash prizes, mementos, shawls, and commendation certificates. A book on the history of Arunachal Pradesh and a handbook for ECCE teachers were also released on the occasion.

Also present in the day-long celebration were Education Minister Taba Tedir, Advisor to Minister Education Kento Rina, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Principal Secretary Planning and Finance Dr. Sharat Chauhan, Commissioner Education Amjad Tak and others.