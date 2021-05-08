Arunachal: KGWS Tekang extends assistance to health workers on covid duty

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In view of rising of covid positive cases in the district and reported shortages of basic items for doctors and nurses in the covid duty, the Kayi Gumin Welfare Society (KGWS), Tekang extended hand sanitizer, face mask, surgical gloves and PPE face shield to the PHC Yagrung, UPHC Banskota, Pasighat on Friday and at dedicated covid centre, Pasighat on Saturday.

The team KGWS of Tekang provided 2 bottles of hand sanitizers, 800 pieces of face masks and 50 pairs of surgical gloves to PHC Yagrung, 1 bottle hand sanitizer, 200 pieces of face masks and 50 pairs of surgical gloves to UPHC Banskota, Pasighat and 4 bottles of hand sanitizers, 1000 pieces of face masks, 500 pairs of surgical gloves and 20 nos of PPE face shield to Dedicated Covid Centre, Pasighat (AYUSH medical).

The voluntary assistance to health workers for fighting against covid-19 pandemic by civil societies have been quite encouraging and speaking on the sideline of the assistance extended to doctors and nurses, the KGWS General Secretary, Bajing Tayeng said that the basic objective of the society is to help the health workers who are working day and night for the safety of public. “We came to know about the shortages of basic protection items for covid on duty doctors, nurses and other health workers, so we decided to extend our little help to them. Hope we will unitedly win over the covid crisis soon”, added Tayeng.

While receiving the items from KGWS Tekang, Dr. Dukhum Raina, Jt. Director Health Services (T&R), Pasighat extended his thankfulness to the society for coming forward in support of doctors, nurses and health workers on covid duty. Dr. Raina also informed that 12 covid patients are admitted at dedicated covid centre, Pasighat most of who are from Lower Dibang Valley.