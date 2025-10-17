Arunachal: KGBV Pasighat Celebrates Sapta Shakti Sangam 2025

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )-The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Pasighat, hosted a heartwarming Matri Sammelan (mothers’ conference) under the banner of Sapta Shakti Sangam—a celebration of seven feminine virtues—on Friday. The event, themed “Empowering Mothers, Inspiring Daughters,” saw participation from 165 mothers, symbolizing unity, inspiration, and social responsibility.

Dr. Yater Ringu Darang, Medical Superintendent of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, graced the event as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp. Commending KGBV for its dedication to girls’ education, she highlighted the transformative role of mothers in shaping children’s character and future. “Mothers are the first teachers and emotional pillars of society,” she said.

Also Read- RIWATCH Marks International Day of Intangible Cultural Heritage with Centre Inauguration and Tribal Folktale Book Launch

Advocate Sunny Tayeng, Guest of Honour, emphasized the importance of women’s legal awareness, individuality, and self-respect. She urged mothers to understand their rights and raise daughters who are both strong and compassionate.

Mrs Manjulata Prasad, senior teacher at D. Ering Memorial Higher Secondary School, focused her address on instilling traditional values (sanskar) in children and preserving cultural heritage through daily practices of language, food, and attire.

Also Read- Namsai District Wins 2nd Place in NITI for States Use Case Challenge Awards 2025

The event celebrated the seven virtues of womanhood—Kirti (Fame), Shree (Prosperity), Vak (Gentle Speech), Smriti (Memory), Medha (Intellect), Dhriti (Patience), and Kshama (Forgiveness)—as the guiding principles of family and social harmony.

Cultural performances by students, traditional songs, and dance acts added colour to the programme, reinforcing the message that empowered mothers raise confident, value-driven daughters.

Also Read- Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Calls Him ‘Kanchenjunga of Assam’

Organized under the guidance of Er. Oder Gao, Junior Engineer (PHED), representing the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti, the event fostered a strong bond between the school and parents. Ms. Nayang Nonang, Warden of KGBV Pasighat, expressed gratitude to all participants and lauded the enthusiasm of the mothers.

The event concluded with a renewed pledge from participants to take active roles in their children’s education and moral development. The Sammelan served as a living testament to the belief that empowered mothers build empowered societies.