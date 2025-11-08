Arunachal: KGBV Kiyit Hosts Sapta Shakti Sangam Event

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Kiyit, under the Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district, celebrated Sapta Shakti Sangam (Matri Sammelan) on Friday with enthusiastic participation from parents, teachers, and students.

The programme focused on strengthening school–community relations and promoting the seven core strengths associated with education, empowerment, and collective growth.

The event was attended by Nancy Yirang, ADC Mebo, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the significance of girls’ education in shaping inclusive communities and stressed the need for active parental involvement in nurturing young learners.

Yirang underscored that platforms like Sapta Shakti Sangam help reinforce shared responsibility between families and educational institutions.

The programme also brought together organizing committee members, teaching staff, and parents, who engaged in cultural performances and discussions centered on women empowerment, holistic development, and the role of community support in improving learning outcomes. Students presented cultural items reflecting local traditions and themes of unity and confidence-building.

Teachers and parents participated in interactive sessions aimed at enhancing understanding of girls’ rights, educational challenges, and the importance of a supportive environment at home and school.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contribution of all guests and participants in making the Sapta Shakti Sangam a meaningful community celebration.