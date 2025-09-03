Arunachal

Arunachal: Keyi Panyor Police Revamp School Infrastructure Under Civic Action Programme

The initiative included the installation of 25 high-quality ceiling fans and a complete overhaul of the school’s aging electrical system, ensuring a safer and more comfortable learning environment for students.

Last Updated: 03/09/2025
1 minute read
YACHULI-  The Keyi Panyor District Police, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta, has extended vital infrastructural support to the Government Residential School, Lichlith, as part of its Civic Action Programme.

The intervention came after SP Angad Mehta’s visit to the school, during which he noted serious gaps in basic facilities such as fans, lighting, and electrical wiring. Deeply impressed by the school’s record of academic performance, he pledged to address these challenges at the earliest.

The newly installed equipment was formally handed over by Inspector Tabong Pasar and SI Gonya Chisi to Headmistress Mrs Pinky Gajmer Likha, in the presence of the police team, school staff, and students.

This proactive effort underscores the police department’s commitment to community development and its dedication to strengthening bonds between law enforcement and the public. By addressing grassroots needs, the Keyi Panyor Police continue to exemplify the spirit of public service beyond their policing duties.

