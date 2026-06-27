Arunachal: Keyi Panyor Police, Local Youth Lead Rescue Efforts Amid Floods and Landslides

KEYI PANYOR Police personnel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Keyi Panyor district, assisted by disaster response teams and local volunteers, have been working continuously to carry out search and rescue operations, manage traffic and restore connectivity following flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

The emergency response was launched following directions from Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta who mobilised district police personnel as adverse weather conditions disrupted normal life in several parts of the district, including Yazali and Yachuli.

Police teams have been deployed on extended shifts to support rescue operations, regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of emergency services in affected areas. Joining the official response is Bath David, a local youth who has volunteered to assist police personnel on the ground, reflecting broader community participation in the ongoing relief efforts.

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Search and rescue operations at the flood-affected NEEPCO Colony in Yazali are being carried out jointly by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police teams led by Toko Okey, Officer-in-Charge of Yazali Police Station, and Toko Tapa, Officer-in-Charge of Yachuli Police Station.

Meanwhile, road restoration work continues along the strategically important Pitapool–Potin highway, where landslides have blocked sections of the route. Police personnel have been coordinating traffic management while heavy machinery clears debris to restore connectivity.

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Traffic regulation and naka duty teams led by officers including Putul Hussain and Khoda Adil have been deployed at key locations such as Possa to ensure the smooth movement of emergency vehicles and prevent congestion in vulnerable stretches.

Officials said the cooperation of local residents has been instrumental in the disaster response. Community volunteers have assisted authorities by helping manage traffic, facilitating road-clearing operations and supporting stranded commuters during prolonged disruptions caused by landslides and flooding.

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Speaking about the ongoing operations, Hage Nado, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Keyi Panyor, said police personnel continue to work under challenging conditions to safeguard lives and maintain essential rescue corridors despite persistent rainfall.

He added that coordinated deployment of police teams, SDRF personnel and community volunteers has enabled authorities to sustain rescue operations while ensuring that emergency services reach affected areas without unnecessary delays.

The district administration and Keyi Panyor Police have appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic diversions, follow official advisories and always give priority passage to ambulances, rescue teams and other emergency response vehicles.

With heavy rainfall continuing across parts of the district, authorities said disaster response teams remain on high alert and will continue monitoring vulnerable locations while maintaining rescue and relief operations.