Arunachal: Keyi Panyor District Conducts State-Level Mock Disaster Exercise on Earthquake, Landslide & GLOF Preparedness

YACHULI – Keyi Panyor district actively participated in the State-Level Mock Disaster Exercise simulating earthquake, landslide, and Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) scenarios. The drill was organized by the Department of Disaster Management, Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the District Administration, Keyi Panyor.

The exercise was conducted at five key locations across the district:

Government Secondary School, Yachuli

Mini Secretariat, Yachuli

Market Area, Yachuli

Primary Health Centre, Yachuli

Panyor Hydroelectric Power Plant, Yazali

These locations were chosen to represent schools, healthcare facilities, administrative offices, public spaces, and critical infrastructure, ensuring readiness was tested across both institutions and high-density areas.

A key highlight of the exercise was the successful deployment of Ham Radio communication by the OSCAR India organisation. The system connected the district with the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), showcasing amateur radio as a reliable backup when conventional communication systems fail during disasters. Notably, only Keyi Panyor and Pakke Kessang districts implemented this technology during the state-wide drill, underscoring its significance.

Arunachal Pradesh, located in Seismic Zone V, is one of India’s most earthquake-prone states and remains highly vulnerable to landslides, floods, and GLOF events. The exercise helped identify strengths and gaps, providing valuable lessons to refine disaster response strategies and inter-agency coordination.

Speaking after the exercise, Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor, said, “This was not just an exercise but a learning experience for everyone. The way our community came together shows the true spirit of Keyi Panyor. Such activities give us a clear idea of where we are strong and where we need to improve. The district has to steadily strengthen its disaster preparedness and resilience to safeguard lives and livelihoods.”

The event reaffirmed the district’s commitment to disaster risk reduction and community resilience, while highlighting the importance of innovative communication systems like Ham Radio in emergency management.