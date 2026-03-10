Arunachal: Key Development Issues Discussed in Assembly, MLAs Raise Connectivity, School Issues

ITANAGAR- Several issues related to rural connectivity, education reforms, institutional development and administrative procedures were discussed during the sixth session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Thangwang Wangham regarding the condition of the Boniah–Longkhaw road constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rural Works Department Minister P. D. Sona informed the House that roads built under the scheme were originally designed with limited load-bearing capacity meant primarily for rural connectivity.

The Minister noted that in border districts such as Tirap district, increased movement of Army and paramilitary vehicles, along with heavy construction trucks, has placed additional stress on the road infrastructure beyond its original design capacity.

He stated that the matter had been discussed at the Cabinet level. Since the original funding provision under PMGSY has been exhausted following completion of the scheme period, the state government has submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking special assistance for restoration and upgradation of the road to improve connectivity in the region.

On road connectivity to newly declared Circle Officer headquarters and villages, raised by MLA Kumar Waii, the Minister said that connectivity to all government CO headquarters would be taken up under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRD Plan).

He added that clear guidelines and yardsticks are required for undertaking connectivity projects in villages that were not covered in the last Census, noting that the emergence of new unregulated villages could otherwise lead to additional budgetary pressures.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Pani Taram regarding authority in awarding work orders in tender processes, Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing stated that the department follows government Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in tender evaluation.

He informed the House that the Joint Director (RE) acts as the tender accepting authority, ensuring scrutiny and transparency. Tenders, he said, are awarded strictly in accordance with the CPWD Manual and the General Financial Rules (GFR).

Responding to a query by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong regarding infrastructure development at Borduria Government Higher Secondary School in Tirap district, Education Minister P.D. Sona informed the House that the government has launched Mission Shikshit Arunachal, a comprehensive initiative aimed at strengthening the education sector.

As part of the reforms, the government has merged certain schools with very low or zero enrolment in order to prevent underutilisation of human resources and infrastructure.

With regard to Borduria Government Higher Secondary School, the Minister said that ₹50 lakh has been allocated for the construction of a conference hall, smart classrooms and separate toilets for boys and girls.

While acknowledging the need for holistic school infrastructure, he emphasised that the government’s immediate priority remains the development of academic blocks, residential hostels and teachers’ quarters to strengthen the overall education ecosystem in the state.

The discussions in the Assembly reflected the government’s continued focus on improving infrastructure, strengthening educational facilities and ensuring transparency in development initiatives across Arunachal Pradesh.