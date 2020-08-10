Arunachal: KEWA donates Ambulance to District Health Society

ADVERTISEMENT

Raga: An ambulance donated by Kamle Employees Welfare Association (KEWA), was handedover to DC cum Chairman, District Health Society, Kamle district, by KEWA President Jelik Hiri, in presence of Dr Nani Rika, DMO, senior member KEWA Golom Lipen, executive members KEWA, Aghe Milli, Maga Toi, Yukar Togu and others at the DC office.

The ambulance will be beneficial for monitoring and supervising for Kamle health department, which is topographically very long and difficult terrain from District headquarter Raga up to Jigi Mite, Mengi Kabak, Yom, Pamluk, Tayasimla, Rite and Dollungmukh areas which take at least 3 to 4 days to cover and it will also be of useful to transport patients from interior places where light vehicle is needed.