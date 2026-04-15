Arunachal: Kesi Tali Village Gets New Welcome Gate

KESI TALI VILLAGE- Kesi Tali village under Kamba circle in Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of a newly constructed welcome gate, an initiative aimed at enhancing the village’s identity and preserving its cultural heritage.

The inaugural ceremony, held on April 14 in Kamba, witnessed active participation from the local community. The event was formally inaugurated by MLA Pesi Jilen of the 27th Liromoba ST Assembly Constituency, in the presence of several dignitaries, including IPR Director Gijum Rakmuk, ADC Kamba Tamo Riba, and ZPM Kaba Rakmuk, along with local leaders and villagers.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA underlined that the construction of the welcome gate was intended to provide a distinct identity to Kesi Tali village.

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He described the initiative as an important step toward preserving the historical and cultural significance of the village, which is recognized as the origin of the Ragmuk and Rakyom clans. He further emphasized the importance of safeguarding such cultural roots for future generations.

During the programme, a memorandum was submitted to the MLA requesting financial assistance for the development of a common burial ground in the village. Acknowledging the demand, Pesi Jilen assured that necessary funds would be provided to support the project.

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The event was organised under the leadership of Organising Chairman Baluk Rakmuk, Organising Secretary Bomjum Rakmuk, and Overall In-Charge Bompok Rakmuk, whose coordinated efforts contributed to the successful execution of the programme.

In his concluding remarks, the MLA expressed gratitude to the organisers and villagers, noting that the programme reflected unity, cultural pride, and a shared vision for development.