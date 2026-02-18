Arunachal: Keilya Sub-Centre Inaugurated in Lower Subansiri

KEILYA- The Keilya Sub-Centre in Lower Subansiri district was formally inaugurated on Monday by Deputy Commissioner Smti Oli Perme, along with District Medical Officer Dr. Millo Kunya, in the presence of local representatives and community members.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ZPM Diire Nada Chada, ZPM Hija Pura Pugang, members of the Keilya Welfare Society and medical staff. Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of strengthening grassroots healthcare infrastructure to ensure accessible and quality medical services for rural populations. She expressed hope that the facility would help residents of Keilya and nearby areas receive essential healthcare closer to home.

Also Read- IAF Battles Wildfires in Arunachal and Nagaland

District Medical Officer Dr. Kunya stated that the Sub-Centre would play a significant role in improving primary healthcare delivery, including maternal and child health services, immunisation coverage and preventive healthcare initiatives. He encouraged community members to cooperate with health officials and make effective use of the services available.

Officials noted that the inauguration reflects ongoing efforts by the district administration to enhance public health infrastructure and expand healthcare outreach in remote regions. The programme concluded with appreciation for the Keilya Welfare Society and the medical department for their role in making the facility operational.