Arunachal: KDOWS Holds Free Kidney Health Camp in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Kuri Dajum Olung Welfare Society (KDOWS), under the leadership of President Dr. Kabang Lego and General Secretary Tai Taki, has launched a two-day Free Kidney Health Camp at Assa Diagnostic & Nursing Home, Pasighat. The initiative, being held on November 29 and 30, is organised in collaboration with the Institute of Urology & Kidney Diseases (IUKD), Guwahati.

The inaugural day witnessed the presence of prominent urologists, including Dr. Barun Kumar, Senior Consultant Urologist and Head of the IUKD Cancer Clinic & Laparoscopic Surgery; Dr. Debojit Baishya, Consultant Urologist and Head of the Stone Clinic, IUKD; and Dr. Kapang Yirang, Consultant Urologist and Andrologist from Pasighat, known for expertise in laser kidney stone surgery.

The two-day camp offers a comprehensive range of renal and urological services, including advanced laparoscopic kidney surgery, andrology and male sexual health consultations, prostate care, and diagnosis and treatment of urinary disorders.

The turnout at the venue was significant, with residents showing strong interest in accessing specialised healthcare services at no cost.

According to organisers, 66 patients registered for consultations on the first day alone.

KDOWS officials, senior members and volunteers were present throughout the event to coordinate patient care.

“The programme is dedicated to delivering quality urological care to the community,” said Dr. Kabang Lego, President of KDOWS.

The camp will continue on Saturday, offering further check-ups and treatments.