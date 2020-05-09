Arunachal: Karuna Trust distributes 300 handmade mask to media fraternity

Itanagar- With an aim to support fight against Covid-19, Karuna Trust (NGO) working in health sector on Saturday distributed 300 handmade mask to media fraternity.

Dr. J Basamutary from Mengio PHC and his team today handed over five hundred three layers facemask which include 300 handmade mask to media fraternity.

The member of Karuna Trust today handed over the mask to Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journaliat (APUWJ) President Amar Sangno at Arunachal Press Club (APC) in presence of other media fraternity.

It is to mention that the NGO has also distributed mask in public including 300 pice to street vendors of Itanagar and other needy people in capital complex.