Arunachal: Kargu Kardi Hosts First Rapid Chess Tournament

ITANAGAR- The first edition of the Kargu Kardi Rapid Chess Tournament was held on March 22, 2026, marking a new initiative aimed at promoting intellectual sports and student engagement in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tournament was organised by the Kargu Kardi Students’ Union (ICR Unit) in collaboration with the West Siang District Chess Association, with support from senior members of the community. Officials stated that the event was designed to encourage strategic thinking, discipline, and sportsmanship among participants.

The competition saw participation from players across different age groups, including students, women, and senior participants. Organisers noted that the event aimed to create an inclusive platform for chess enthusiasts to compete and gain exposure.

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In the Open Category, Rejum Ronya secured the first position, followed by Jigo Josam in second place and Pikar Doyom in third. Mikbom Doke Lendo and Kimmo Boje finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the Under-15 Boys category, Enbom Pertin emerged as the winner, with Tenzin Rigyal and Gegom Riba securing the second and third positions. In the Under-15 Girls category, Jumsi claimed the top position, followed by Jumman Lollen in second place and Posmi Ronya in third.

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Participants demonstrated competitive skills and discipline throughout the tournament, reflecting growing interest in chess as a competitive sport in the region.

Organisers stated that such events contribute to cognitive development and provide opportunities for youth to engage in structured competition. They also expressed appreciation to players, officials, and supporters for their role in the successful conduct of the tournament.

The event concluded with an emphasis on continuing similar initiatives in the future to strengthen participation in intellectual sports and create platforms for emerging talent.