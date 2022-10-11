ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Kamlung Mossang inspects under-construction Sewerage Treatment Plant at Naharlagun

During the inspection Minister and officials visited the site and took the review of the project from the executing agency.

October 11, 2022
ITANAGAR- Minister Urban Development, ULB -Kamlung Mossang along with  Secretary UD, Mitali Namchoom, Mayor-IMC Tame Phassang inspected the under-construction Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Naharlagun on Tuesday.

 Speaking to the media, Minister informed that the Project was started in 2018 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT-1) with an estimated cost of Rs. 36 crore but due to COVID-19 it was delayed. However, Department has already released Rs. 9.3 crore for the networking of 16km Pipelines.

However, as per the information, out of 16km only 150 meters of work for the networking of pipelines has been completed yet. So, now Department has suggested the Contractor to expedite the work. If the work would not progress as per the DPR it will be difficult for the Department also to release more funds, asserted Minister.

While briefing about the project, Mayor Tame Phassang informed that due to the absence of STP and the delay of the project National Green Tribunal (NGT) has already imposed a fine on IMC. The project was initiated in 2018, but there was less progress. So after assuming the office the new team of IMC  has stressed the authority to expedite the project.

Earlier, IMC has also constituted a four-member Committee of Councilors Kipa Takum, Lokam Anand, Tamuk Tagiang and Tadar Hanghi to study the reason behind the delay in completion of the project, and simultaneously to submit the action taken report, said Mayor. Stating that, Phassang also informed that NGT has extended the timeframe up to December 2023 to complete the project.

We will ensure that work should be completed on time and that quality would be maintained. Moreover, we will also keep a vigil on the fund management of the project and the defaulter would be dealt with sternly, asserted  Mayor.

Among  others, the Director- ULB Liyi Bagra, Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji, Corporators and Contractor of the projects as well as officials of IMC also accompanied the Minister and Mayor in the inspection.

