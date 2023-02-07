Arunachal: Kaling Moyong lays foundation for the construction of a auditorium cum convention hall at JN College, Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong today laid foundation for the construction of a 500 seat capacity auditorium cum convention hall at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat amidst the presence of Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang, Tani Taki, Executive Engineer, PWD Pasighat, Dr. Tasi Taloh, Principal, JN College Pasighat, Mrs. Yalop Yomso, Councilor Ward-I, Pasighat Municipal Council and Asar Padun, President, BJP 38th Pasighat Mandal with his team.

The foundation for the auditorium cum convention hall was conducted just besides the boy hostels near the JNC playground in the lower campus wherein a formal ceremony of ritual was also conducted at the construction site. The pictorial diagram with its detailed specification was also displayed on the site by the concerned executing agency, PWD wherein the department explained to the MLA and DC about the basic features and facilities that will be built with the new modern day auditorium.

When questioned for the several developmental works coming up just when the assembly election is due next year as often questioned by several sections of people, especially his opponent parties, MLA Kaling Moyong clarified that there is nothing like that. “Developmental process is a part of a continuous chain and there is no such attempt to woo the voters when the election nears.

In fact, I have been trying my best to bring more and more developments in the area and I am thankful to Chief Minister, Pema Khandu for his support who sanctioned funds for the much needed modern day auditorium for the state’s oldest and premier college, JNC which was established way back in 1964.

This auditorium of 500 seating capacity with acoustic, audio visual, fire fighting, air conditioning, electrical, water supply and sanitary facilities once completed will be useful not only for JNC, but also for all other state programmes, as presently the auditorium of College of Horticulture & Forestry, Pasighat, CAU Imphal is catering the auditorium needs of the district”, said Moyong. He also hinted for early laying of foundations for more developmental works like the 300 bedded hospital in Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat and rejuvenation of Town Club etc.

Meanwhile, East Siang Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu said that such developmental works here in the district were much needed especially in the context of Pasighat being a Smart city today. “East Siang district administration is having all the cordial good relations and cooperation with the Pasighat East MLA and every effort is being made from the district administration to support and pave ways for more development in Pasighat”, added Taggu.

While on the part of executing agency PWD, its EE, Tani Taki informed that the project was sanctioned vide No. PWD-12011/218/2022-Work-PWD/815 Dtd. 16/03/2022 with tendered amount of Rs. 9.20 Crore and the work was awarded to M/s Sedi Allied Agency, Pasighat with an award amount of Rs. 8.67 Crore.

The completion period for the project is 24 months and we are expecting its completion before time with proper quality maintained for which our department will keep strong monitoring of the quality, said Taki who also added that the funding shouldn’t be delayed from the government for the on-time completion of the work.