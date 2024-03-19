ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Kalaktang BJP MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma joins NPP

BJP has nominated one Tseten Chombay as the party’s candidate assembly poll from tis constituency.

Last Updated: March 19, 2024
KALAKTANG-  Incumbent MLA of 5-Kalaktang-Rupa constituency Dorjee Wangdi Kharma joined NPP after the BJP’s refused to grant him a party ticket for ensuing assembly polls 2024 . BJP has nominated one Tseten Chombay as the party’s candidate assembly poll from tis constituency. Chombay  is a relative of current Chief Minister, Pema Khandu.

First poll related violence was also reported from Kalaktang on March 16, when Supporters of sitting MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma and BJP candidate Tseten Chombay engaged in group clashes and stone pelting here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Several houses and vehicles were damaged during the incident and some police personnel also sustained injuries.

In a press conference BJP candidates supporter has alleged that the sitting MLA has not done any work for the welfare of the people of Kalaktang, that’s why  party has decided to select Chombay as MLA candidate for 5-Kalaktang-Rupa constituency.

Also Read- Arunachal Assembly Polls 2024: BJP Holds meeting with Party’s MLA candidates

On the other hand Dorjee Wangdi Kharma said on media that “I worked hard for the party and maintained my discipline, but I was still denied a ticket for some reason. I am hurt because I was denied a ticket to contest in this election. BJP left me with no other choice.

Meanwhile more  6 ticket aspirants–Ramjo Produng,Taja Bonung, Mayu Taring, Nagram Togung, Nobang Burang and Tabe Doni, who were denied party tickets for the ensuing Assembly Elections by the BJP have joined the NPP.

