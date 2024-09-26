Arunachal: Kala Utsav for Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools held at Tawang

TAWANG- The District Level Kala Utsav for Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools of Tawang district was organized today by the Education Department at Government Town Secondary School, Tawang. The competition saw participation from four Higher Secondary Schools and six Secondary Schools in the district.

The event was inaugurated by EAC cum DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, who attended as the Chief Guest. Tsangpa Norbu, President of the Monpa Artist Forum, and Sonam Tsering, General Secretary of the Forum, were invited as judges for the competition.

In her inaugural address, Sangey Wangmu extended her best wishes to all participants and emphasized that such annual competitions offer students opportunities to explore their artistic talents.

She highlighted the significance of these events in preserving and promoting traditional folk culture and commended the local community for their active role in safeguarding their heritage.

Earlier, Dondup, DPC ISSE Tawang, in his welcome address, mentioned that Kala Utsav has been a part of the annual school calendar since 2015-16. He encouraged students to be innovative in promoting this celebration and urged participants to overcome stage fright.

He noted that Kala Utsav provides a platform for students to showcase the district’s rich traditions and culture on larger stages at the state and national levels.

The students demonstrated their skills in various categories, including storytelling, traditional handloom, singing, dancing, and wooden and bamboo crafts.

Government Town Secondary School, Tawang, was declared the winner for their play on the life of Milarepa. Government Higher Secondary School, Tawang, secured second place for their dance drama on the Brokpa and Yak, while Higher Secondary School, Lungla, took third place for their portrayal of social life in a Monpa village.