Arunachal: Kaimoi Village Plans Tourism Welcome Drive After Winning ‘Best Tourism Village 2025’

LONGDING- A Gram Sabha was conducted under the chairmanship of Mr. Gangpan Pansa, GPC of Kaimoi village, to plan ways to welcome tourists following the village’s recent recognition as Best Tourism Village 2025 by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The award was conferred on September 27, 2025, at the D.K. Convention Hall, Itanagar.

The meeting focused on developing tourism infrastructure and sustainable livelihoods. Discussions covered the formation of village-level tourism committees, creation of women cultural groups, construction of a welcome gate, and installation of tourist signages at Kanubari Checkpoint, Dibrugarh Airport, and Longding Town.

Other initiatives included preparation of homestays, marking trekking and bird-watching routes, and promoting eco-friendly local products such as bamboo mugs, wooden toys, and traditional Wancho beads to boost community income. A tourist register and feedback system were also proposed.

District Tourism Officer T.K. Kopak spoke about the importance of preserving Wancho cultural heritage, emphasizing the need for sustainable tourism rooted in local traditions.

The Gram Sabha saw participation from Mr. Rajiv Wangsa, ZPM of Longchan Anchal Block; Chonai Wangpan, District Consultant PHED; Mr. Wangrey Lowang, JE (Wakka section, PHED); along with village chiefs, Gram Panchayat members, Kaimoi Tourism Society, Village Water & Sanitation Committee, Kaimoi Women Society, Student Union, and Youth Committee.

A resolution was also adopted to protect the village’s drinking water catchment area under the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Drinking Water Catchment Areas Act, 2023 (Act No. 5 of 2023).

To further promote cleanliness and community participation, five women groups were formed to compete in maintaining village sanitation. The top three performing colonies — Chingbanza, Chingkau, and Chingke — were honored with prizes during the event.

Kaimoi’s Gram Sabha reflected the spirit of grassroots tourism management — blending cultural pride, environmental care, and local enterprise to make the village a model for eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.