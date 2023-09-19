ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Kacha and Tadam selected as new leaders if APCTA

This momentous decision was made during an emergency meeting held at Shikshak Bhawan, DNGC Itanagar.

ITANAGAR-   In a significant turn of events, Dr. Dani Kacha, Associate Professor in Economics at Government College Yachuli, and Dr. Tadam Ruti, Assistant Professor in Hindi at Government Model College Doimukh, have been unanimously elected as the President and General Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association (APCTA).

This momentous decision was made during an emergency meeting held at Shikshak Bhawan, DNGC Itanagar. Dr. Kacha and Dr. Ruti, who previously served as Vice Presidents in Protocol and Admin roles, will now lead the association with their expertise and dedication.

The changes in leadership were prompted by the resignation of Mr. Narmi Darang, who stepped down from the position of President due to his new role as the Registrar of Arunachal Pradesh University. Additionally, the General Secretary, Mrs. Tumbom Riba, resigned due to health reasons.

As part of this reshuffle, Assistant General Secretary Mr. Chorten Norbu has been elevated to the position of Vice President.

Both Mr. Darang and Mrs. Riba expressed their regrets for their resignations and their inability to continue their full tenure. The APCTA is poised for new leadership and exciting opportunities under the capable guidance of Dr. Kacha and Dr. Ruti.

