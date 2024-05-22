Arunachal: Kabak Yano, first woman from Nyishi tribe scales Mt Everest

ITANAGAR- Miss Kabak Yano from Kabak Village, Kamle District summited Mt Everest on Tuesday around 11:50 AM Subsequently, she is 5th women from Arunachal & first women from Nyishi Community to Summited Mt Everest world highest peak.

Yano was Completed Mountaineering Courses- Basic Mountaineering Course from HMI Darjeeling, Advance Mountaineering Courses from NIMAS Dirang and Search & Rescue Course From NIMAS Dirang.

She was one of the Arunachal Pradesh State Women Cricket Player and students of Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat.

Yano accomplished this remarkable feat at 11:50 am on Tuesday alongside five other members of the summit team — Babu Sherpa, Ngima Dorjee Sherpa, Subash Rai, Lakpa Nurbu Sherpa and Shere Sherpa — all hailing from Nepal.

Yano’s journey from the cricket pitch in the hilly terrain of Itanagar to the pinnacle of the Earth is a testament to her indomitable spirit and unwavering determination. Originally from Kabak village in Kamle district of Arunachal, Yano’s humble origins did not deter her from pursuing her dreams. Despite losing her father at a young age and facing financial hardships, she kept her eyes on the goal.

“It will be a privilege for me to represent Arunachal Pradesh as an example of women empowerment,” Yano had said before embarking on the Everest mission.

Yano’s journey to the top of the world was fraught with challenges. Raising the estimated Rs 30 lakh required for the expedition was a daunting task. However, well-wishers rallied behind her, initiating financial resource mobilization.

Everester Tagit Sorang played a pivotal role in mentoring and providing initial training to Yano, helping her transition from a cricketer to a mountaineer. “While her physical fitness on the cricket field was an asset, the technical aspects and skills required to scale Mt Everest demanded a different level of mental fortitude,” Tagit told arunachal24.in .

Before her Everest triumph, she successfully scaled Mt UT Kangri, which stands at an altitude of 6,080 meters and came close to conquering Mt Nun, which stands at an elevation of 7,135 meters. Both the mountains are located in Ladakh.