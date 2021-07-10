 Arunachal: Jt. DHS, BPGH extends gratefulness to 38th Pasighat East BJP unit for packed lunch for covid duty workers

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The Jt. Director Health Services, Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat here has extended his thankfulness to the 38th Pasighat East Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit for providing packed meal lunch to the covid warriors at Dedicated Covid Hospital, Pasighat for one month starting from 1st to 30th June 2021.

In his certificate of appreciation Dr. Dukhum Raina, Jt. Director Health Services, BPGH, Pasighat conveyed his deepest gratitude and admiration from the part of hospital administration to 38th Pasighat East BJP unit for the commendable contribution of packed meal lunch for the covid workers and covid patients.

“38th Pasighat East BJP unit’s proactive efforts with dedication, commitment and concern in the difficult times of covid-19 pandemic deserves our sincere appreciation beyond words. We hope and wish that the selfless members of 38th Pasighat East BJP unit members will continue serving humanity in future also with the same zeal, enthusiasm and intent to supplement the collaborative efforts in the fight against any adversity”, added Dr. Raina.

Meanwhile, while receiving the certificate of appreciation from the Jt. Director Health Service (T&R), BPGH, Pasighat, Osar Padun, 38th Pasighat East BJP Mandal President also assured to continue extending all possible help and assistance to medical department and district administration in the time of needs and support for any adversary.