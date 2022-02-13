Arunachal: JSM holds awareness meeting on ‘why de-listing of converted persons from ST is necessary’

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Janjati Suraksha Manch East Siang district unit (JSM E/Siang) held a public awareness meeting on Saturday at Engo Takar Dere (hall) of Central Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang, Pasighat on the topic ‘why de-listing of converted persons from Scheduled Tribe is necessary’ in which representatives from various blocks of East Siang district like Gaon Burahs, PRI leaders, Indigenous faith believers, Adi Baane Kebang etc attended.

The awareness cum public meeting on the imperative yet contentious issue of movement for de-listing of converted persons from indigenous faith followers to other religions/faiths was held under the Chairmanship of Ajem Tayeng, President, Central Donyi-Polo Yelam Kebang (CDPYK), Pasighat which was also attended by Balram Phancho, General Secretary, Kalyan Ashram, Assam cum Secretary, JFCPF and Kurusar Timung, President, Bharatiya Kisan Sangha from Karbi Anglong, Assam as resource persons besides attended Tajom Tasung, Secretary General, CDPYK cum Member, Janajati Faith & Cultural Protection Forum (All India).

The resource persons from Assam tribal belt advised the indigenous faith followers and tribal community of Arunachal Pradesh to preserve and practice the tribal culture and tradition while discouraging the growing trend of getting converted to other religions which possesses great threat to the tribal identity of this Himalayan state.

While speakers from indigenous faith followers led by Tajom Tasung, Ajem Tayeng, JSM E/Siang district Coordinators Karo Moyong and Taku Lomtung clarified that JSM and indigenous faith movement is not against any individual or any particular religion. “Total of 300 delegates attended the meeting and we are demanding our legitimate right of tribal community and we are demanding amendment of Article 342 of Indian constitution as some religious followers are taking advantage of both minority and ST commission. Our main point is to stop the practices of dual advantage taken by some religious section of our people, Minority should stay as a minority and the Scheduled Tribe should adhere to scheduled tribe provisions”, added Tajom Tasung. He also informed that a total of 9 families previously converted to Christian quit Christianity and joined Donyi-Polo, the indigenous faith, and 19 families who were not participating in Donyi Polo Gangging started following Donyi-Poloism.

In the meeting, the house unanimously voiced out the three points which are to be further submitted to the President of India and Parliament house for amendment. The three points includes: any person whosoever gets converted from indigenous faith/religion to any other religion shall be de-listed from the ST list, Arunachal Pradesh Religious Act 1978 must be implemented by the government of Arunachal Pradesh and a separate column for religion be included in ST certificate application.