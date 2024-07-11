Arunachal: JSF demands effectively enforcement of “Population Control Act”

PASIGHAT– The Jansankhya Samadhan Foundation (JSF), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) organized a protest rally today at the East Siang Deputy Commissioner’s office, Pasighat and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office through the Deputy Commissioner, demanding expeditious enactment and enforcement of the “Population Control Act” to effectively address the challenges arising from population explosion and the persistent demographic imbalance across the nation.

Arunachal Pradesh JSF state President, Jenny Apum informed that the JSF has organized a pan India rally in various district headquarters commissioner’s offices such as Upper Siang, West Siang, TLC belt, Papum-Pare, Lower Dibang Valley simultaneously and submitted a memorandum to PMO through the Dy. Commissioners.

Our nation Bharat, which encompasses 2.4% of world’s total land area, accommodates over 17.8% of the global population, exceeding 1.43 billion people, he added.

The JSF demands for enforcement of the “Population Control Act” and advocates that no Indian family should exceed two children per household, added Apum.

He further informed that Arunachal Pradesh along with four other north-eastern states has been exempted from the enforcement of the “Population Control Act”, due to low population.

Nevertheless, JSF Arunachal Pradesh unit supports the initiative and urges the citizens of the state to support the noble cause, he added.